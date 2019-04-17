Mizani

True Texture Moroccan Lava Clay Mask 500ml

C$42.95

Intensely condition locks with the Mizani True Textures Moroccan Clay Steam Mask, a deeply nourishing hair mask infused with natural oils and Moroccan Lava Clay. The treatment penetrates each strand to strengthen from the inside out, restoring vital hydration and lifting away dirt, excess oils and product build-up to leave hair feeling clean and refreshed. A potent blend of Shea Butter, Coconut Oil and Sunflower Seed works to soften and smooth the hair cuticle, reducing frizz and redefining texture for locks that defy gravity. How to Use: After shampooing, saturate hair from roots to ends with True Textures Moroccan Clay Steam Mask. For more intense results, wrap head with a towel and sit under a steamer for 5-10 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.