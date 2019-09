Gap

True Skinny Ankle Jeans In Medium Destroy

$79.95

Buy Now Review It

At Gap

Part of our water-saving Washwell program that uses 20% less water than traditional washes. Premium stretch denim. Medium indigo wash with fading and whiskering. Button closure, zip fly. Five-pocket styling. Distressed detailing throughout, thread-baring rip at knee. Raw, let-down hem.