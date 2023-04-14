Catrice

True Skin High Cover Concealer

$7.00

HIGH COVERAGE, WATERPROOF FORMULA: The waterproof formula practically melts into the skin without settling into the fine lines, yet still provides outstanding coverage. Ideal for normal to dry skin types, the Catrice True Skin High Cover Concealer pairs perfectly with our True Skin Hydrating Foundation! NO MASK-LIKE EFFECT! This longlasting, matte and natural finish with hyaluronic acid moisturizes for up to 18 hours and combines excellent coverage with a lightweight texture and optimal care. CLAIMS: Vegan & Cruelty Free. Formulated without gluten, silicones, parabens, oil, fragrance, phthalates, alcohol, & microplastic particles. Made in Italy. A CLEANER STANDARD: At Catrice Cosmetics, we are committed to a cleaner standard. This means communicating to you what’s in our products and what’s NOT in them. Check out the item description below to see the full list of how/why we’re clean. CRUELTY FREE: Catrice Cosmetics is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free brand. We do not test any of our products on animals, and never have. The Catrice True Skin High Cover Concealer features a waterproof, lightweight texture and provides up to 18 hours of hydrating, high coverage - and it's vegan! Product Features: Longlasting concealer with high coverageâ Lightweight texture with a natural skin finish Made with Hyaluronic acid to moisturize skinâ Melts into skin without settling into fine linesâ Covers dark circles, blemishes and redness 18-hour hydrationâ Waterproof formulaâ Suitable for normal to dry skin typesÂ Vegan