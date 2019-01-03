Marc Anthony

True Professional Bye Bye Frizz Keratin Smoothing Blow Dry Cream

$8.99

Details Quick view Sulfate free Creates a protein shield Smooths frizzy hair New. Silicone free. Salon created. Salon approved. Create sleek & smooth, frizz-free hair. Free from sulfates, SLS, parabens, phthalates. Created over 20 years ago by World Hair Styling Champion Marc Anthony to deliver premium quality True Professional products worldwide. Today the Marc Anthony Professional Styling Team continues the mission of innovation, trends and the guarantee that each product must deliver superior results to be worthy of the seal Salon Created-Salon Approved. Create a smooth, polished blowout without any damaging silicone build-up. Smooths fly-aways, locks in moisture and blocks humidity for the ultimate frizz-control. Abyssinian Oil helps to condition and strengthen hair from for an enhanced glossy shine. Good for 24 months once opened. Made in Canada 1.888.295.8856 Apply evenly to damp hair from roots to ends. Blow dry smooth with brush of choice. Warnings Discontinue use if rash or irritation develop. Ingredients Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Propanediol, Polyquaternium-37, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Ceteareth 20, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-68, Glyceryl Stearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium Edta, Citric Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil, Sodium Glycolate, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydrolyzed Silk, Trisodium NTA, Keratin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool Shipping This product can be shipped to a Walgreens store for FREE This product has no shipping restrictions. Shipping Weight (in lbs): 0.3 Product in inches (LxWxH): 1.89x 2.95x 6.42 Item Code: 418023 UPC: 62173209005