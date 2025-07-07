L'Oreal Paris

True Match Lumi Glotion

$16.99

UNEARTH YOURSELF Balancing Clay Hair Cleanser This Product Is: a waterless, nutrient rich hair cleanser made with natural minerals Good For: all hair types, from coarse and curly to thin and fine Why We Love It: SHAZ & KIKS Unearth Yourself Balancing Clay Hair Cleanser is a waterless, daily shampoo that lathers up with a beautiful scent of clary sage, vetiver and sandalwood. Great for all hair types, this shampoo is made with natural minerals and nutrient-rich Ayurvedic plants including multani mitti, Indian Fuller's Earth clay which helps absorb excess oil while keeping your natural oils in tact. Superstar ingredient, multani mitti, is a natural purifier that is combined with kaolin to help unclog pores and help keep your scalp balanced. This natural clay is high in minerals, calcium, iron and magnesium, which work together to help detangle hair and strengthen strands. Mixed with antioxidant filled blueberry seeds, which work to remove build up, as well hibiscus, rich in amino acids, to nourish, this shampoo leaves your hair soft, cleansed, and nourished.