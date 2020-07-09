RIGOGLIOSO

True Hepa Filter Air Purifier

$59.99

✨ UNIQUE POWERFUL FILTER DESIGN & TRUE HEPA TECHNOLOGY&AVAILABLE IN CALIFORNIA ✨： 360° Upgraded Purification Performance,imported HEPA Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter ,filters 99.97% of dust,pollen,smoke pet hair,dander,mold,odor and large dust particles and so on,perfect for pet owners,babies,children and the elderly,effectively improving the air quality and effectively improving indoor air quality.Avalible in California. ✨ HIGH-EFFICIENT PURIFY PERFORMANCE ✨:RIGOGLIOSO air purifier features multiple purifying technologies and has a purifying efficiency of over 98% for PM2.5, with composite cold catayst technology, ingrained into the medical grade HEPA fiber which is utilized for absorbing and decomposing fomaldehyde,tolene,foul smells and TVOC.This product eliminiate airbome pollutants which is effective in both indoor home and office applications. ✨ ADVANCED 3 SPEED SETTINGS &100% OZONE FREE ✨:RIGOGLIOSO air purifiers avoid using UV/Ion light,and a reseach shown that it can reduce harmful ozone and secondary pollution.You can choose what kind of speed waht you need, which is very convienence.Unique sive(6.9*6.9*8.7 inches) and contemporary design makes it a perfect fit in normal size rooms or office spaces. ✨ ULTRA-SILENT OPERATION & NIGHT LIGHT & HOLIDAY GIFTS ✨:Upgraded QuietKEAP technology reduces noise so you can sleep in a restful and soothing indoor environment.You can choose if you need the night light function or not during working,very onvenient to meet different needs, and entirely to create your ideal sleep environment.It is a special gift for Christmas, birthday and others holidays. ✨ 2 YEARS QUALITY ASSURANCE ✨:Friendly customer service,30 days unconditional Money-back.The RIGOGLIOSO air purifier passed CE RoHS Certification, 2-Year Service & Lifetime Support, buy with 100% confidence.The filter should be replaced every 6 months.Please search "RIGOGLIOSO Filter" to buy the replacement filter.Note: The adapter is at the bottom of the product.