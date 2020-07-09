Germ Guardian

True Hepa Filter Air Purifier

$84.99

4-IN-1 AIR PURIFIER FOR HOME : True HEPA air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air Kills germs uv c light helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, and works with titanium dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds Traps allergens pre filter traps dust, pet hair, and other large particles while extending the life of the HEPA filter Reduces odors ACtivated charcoal filter helps to reduce unwanted odors from pets, smoke, cooking fumes, and more Quiet operation the lowest setting can be used as gentle white noise at night for a quiet, restful sleep Settings choose between 3 speed settings and an optional uv c light Room size: 22 inch purifier filters air 4x per hour at max speed in medium to large rooms up to 167 sq. Feet; cadr rating: dust (118) pollen (125) and smoke (108) Product Description BREATHE FRESH AND CLEANER AIR: GermGuardian air purifiers kill germs and viruses, filter odors, and trap allergens with a True HEPA filter and optional UV-C light to deliver crisp, refreshing air to your home. POWERFUL AND CUSTOMIZABLE: Your at home comfort can be customized with 3 speed settings, ultra-quiet mode on the lowest speed setting, and an optional UV-C light on an easy to use top panel. Made for medium to large rooms up to 167 sq. feet WHY USE GENUINE GERMGUARDIAN FILTER REPLACEMENTS: Your purifier is only as powerful and effective as the filter you put inside, and our Genuine GermGuardian replacement parts are essential for maintaining product performance. Each filter or bulb is designed specifically for a particular unit style. Not only will genuine replacement parts fit like a glove, but they also have the combination technology to match so that you can get the most out of your air purifier. AHAM VERIFIED: AHAM verified products are rated for their ability to clean tobacco smoke, dust, and pollen from rooms. CADR RATING: Dust (118) Pollen (125) and Smoke (108) 3 YEAR WARRANTY: Ge