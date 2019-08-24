Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Em Cosmetics

True Gloss

$17.00
At Em Cosmetics
It's no surprise that this winning formula is straight from YouTube beauty sensation Michelle Phan. The ultimate online makeup guru, Phan is the force behind Em Cosmetics and its her new True Gloss we're officially dubbing a sleeper hit.
Featured in 1 story
The Gloss That Gives Me A Pop Star Glow
by Samantha Sasso

Reviews

If you make any lipstick purchase this summer, make it this.

Samantha SassoOther employee
More from Samantha Sasso

The texture and longevity are reminiscent of a liquid lipstick, just without the matte finish and drying side effects. Go ahead: Drink your coffee, eat your pizza, climb your StairMaster because no grease or sweat is making this gloss fade.