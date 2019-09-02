Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
True & Co.

True Everyday Cotton Thong

$16.00$5.00
At True & Co.
Your favorite “no-line” underwear style in soft, breathable cotton. • Low-rise, bare cheek • Designed with plush elastic along waist & leg for all-day comfort • 95% Cotton, 5% Elastane From the Journal Why Cotton Undies Are Good For You
Featured in 1 story
6 Undies Every Woman Should Own & Why
by Ray Lowe