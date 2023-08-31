Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
true and co
True Body Lift V-neck Soft Form Band Bra
$58.00
$28.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Need a few alternatives?
Cozy Earth
Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set
BUY
$156.00
$195.00
Cozy Earth
PSD Underwear
Iced Roses Boy Short
BUY
$11.99
$20.00
PSD Underwear
true and co
True Body Lift V-neck Soft Form Band Bra
BUY
$28.97
$58.00
Nordstrom Rack
Modibodi
Basic Hi Cut Brief
BUY
£17.00
Modibodi
More from true and co
true and co
True Body Lift Full V-neck Bralette
BUY
$29.97
$58.00
Nordstrom Rack
true and co
True & Co True Body With Lace Trim Lift Bralette
BUY
$41.60
$64.00
Nordstrom
true and co
Women's Soft Lace Bralette
BUY
$38.00
true and co
More from Intimates
Cozy Earth
Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set
BUY
$156.00
$195.00
Cozy Earth
PSD Underwear
Iced Roses Boy Short
BUY
$11.99
$20.00
PSD Underwear
true and co
True Body Lift V-neck Soft Form Band Bra
BUY
$28.97
$58.00
Nordstrom Rack
Modibodi
Basic Hi Cut Brief
BUY
£17.00
Modibodi
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted