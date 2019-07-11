True Body Lift Scoop Neck Full Cup Bra, Sizes Xs - 2x
$58.00
At True & Co.
NEW! True Body Lift now available in 1X, 2X - fits up to 42DDD/F! Crazy comfortable and made for those who want more lift: this style offers up to 1” of lift without using wires. And now, it’s even better than ever. • Smoother: fabric retains stretch, wear after wear • Stronger: reinforced seams lay flat against skin • More supportive: buttery-soft fabric comfortably holds you up—you might even forget you’re wearing a bra • True&Co. exclusive: wirefree channel lifts you up to 1” inch
