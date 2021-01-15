Off Grid Tools

Trucker's Friend Demolition & Multitool

The Trucker's Friend is an all-purpose tool, built tough and originally designed to meet the needs of professional truck drivers. Campers, survivalists, preppers, and everyday users discover the usefulness of this tool. In any situation that requires hacking, prying, pulling or pounding, you will feel real peace of mind with this serious tool on board. It includes curved axe, spanner, hammer, nail puller, tire chain hook, pry bar and lever. The Trucker's Friend features a NUPLA fiberglass handle with shock absorbing powergrip. The head is a cast 1055 carbon steel blade and shank that's been heat-treated for extra strength, with a rust-resistant matte finish.