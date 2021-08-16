Levi's

Trucker Jacket (plus Size)

$79.50

Our Trucker Jacket is the crème de la crème of jean jackets — a style so classic you can pass it down for generations. Perfectly transitional and beyond versatile, we like to think of it as your everyday, never-without, take-with-you-anywhere outer layer with just the right amount of attitude. The original jean jacket A blank canvas for self-expression that can be passed down for generations Woven with a hint of stretch Levi’s® branded metal buttons and tapered “V” stitches make it instantly recognizable See More Style # 779940075 Color: Jeanie - Medium Wash How it Fits Straight silhouette Hits at the hip Composition & Care 86% cotton, 13% polyester, 1% elastane Denim Stretch Point collar Front button placket Long sleeves with button closures at the cuffs Chest patch pockets with button-flap closures; front welt pockets Imported