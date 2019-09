COVERGIRL

Trublend Matte Made Liquid Foundation, D80 Soft Sable

From your favorite COVERGIRL foundation line comes a matte formula that isn't drying or cakey. TruBlend Matte Made's formula is developed with flexi-hold technology that creates a strong, yet flexible film on skin for durability and comfort, while the mattifying powders absorb oil and minimizes pores for a soft matte, flawless finish. Up to 12 hours of wear.