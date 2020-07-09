Hamilton Beach

Truair Room Air Purifier With Hepa Filter

$59.99 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

With so many allergens floating in the air, it's no surprise to see people toting tissues around all year long. What's the worst season for allergic reactions? It's spring, followed by fall, summer and lastly, winter. Now there's a smarter way to deal with allergies besides carrying tissues and allergy pills everywhere you go: the TrueAir® Allergen Reducer Air Purifier by Hamilton Beach. It offers 99% HEPA-grade cleaning performance in a compact design that fits anywhere. What's more, TrueAir® Allergen Reducer Air Purifier is stylish enough to blend in with your décor and it won't break your budget.Unquestionably, finding a good price on an effective air cleaner is a smart move. But what happens when it's time to shell out cash for hard-to-find replacement filters? That's not a factor with TrueAir® Air. Its HEPA filter is permanent and never needs replacement. Even better, it simply vacuums clean for minimal upkeep. With all that in its favor, the TrueAir® Allergen Reducer Air Purifier by Hamilton Beach is an excellent addition to your home and office, regardless of the season.What's Included?Filter Included. Fan Included. FeaturesTruAir collection. High performance HEPA filter captures 99% dander and airborne particles as small as 3 microns. Captures particulates from pet dander, dust, dust mite debris, pollen and mold/mildew spores. Quiet and compact, yet offers powerful air cleaning performance. Easy-care, permanent filter vacuums clean. Effective performance for large, 160 square foot rooms. Perfect for the bedroom, office, den or small to medium sized living areas. Works horizontally or vertically, so it’s easy to move from place to place. 3 Speeds: High for fastest cleaning, medium for all-day use or low when extra quiet is needed. Portable: Yes. Vents from the sides and the front. Strong enough to be used in a small room. Reduces smoke: Yes. Filter is reusable.. Filter is reusable.