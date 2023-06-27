Tru Earth

Platinum Hypoallergenic, Biodegradable Laundry Detergent Sheets

$26.99

ADVANCED HEAVY DUTY FORMULA - Tru Earth Advanced Platinum is our most advanced formula yet, formulated to clean the dirtiest laundry. These laundry detergent strips help remove oils, grease, blood, and smoke from your clothes. GENTLE FOR SENSITIVE SKIN - Not only are Tru Earth Eco-Strips incredibly convenient, we pride ourselves on having a product you can feel confident about . Tru Earth Eco-Strips are vegan-friendly, Paraben-free and are gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin. HYPOALLERGENIC - Tru Earth Platinum Fragrance Free Eco-Strips are hypoallergenic, paraben-free, phosphate-free, chlorine bleach-free, and free of 1,4-dioxane with no added dyes. Certified by independent dermatologists. NO MEASURING, NO MESS - Let’s face it. Traditional liquid laundry detergent can sometimes be messy, and takes up space. Measuring out detergent whether it is liquid or powder almost always results in spillage. With Tru Earth Laundry Detergent Eco-Strips, 1 strip equals 1 load. No measuring and nothing to spill. NO MORE WASTED SPACE - Take back your cupboard space! Traditional detergents fill up valuable cupboard space. Tru Earth Eco-strips give you back your space with our ultra-efficient packaging. Our packaging is so efficient that, you can fit over 400 loads worth of Tru Earth Eco-Strips in the same space as a single 100 load jug of traditional detergent.