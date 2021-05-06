Therapedic

Tru-cool® 3-inch Serene Foam® Performance Mattress Topper

$249.99

Serene has billions of microscopic air capsules which act to enhance the support properties while reducing pressure on critical body parts Serene foam sleeps cooler, recovers faster and allows heat to dissipate faster Cover features a breathable double knit performance fabric TruCool cooling technology Serene Foam provides a reduction in motion transfer for a more restful nights sleep Stretch to fit skirt fits mattresses up to 18" Twin measures 39" W x 75" L Full measures 52" W x 73" L Queen measures 58" W x 78" L King measures 74" W x 78" L California King measures 70" W x 82" L Breathable gusset for greater airflow 100% Polyester blend cover Machine washable cover; foam is spot clean only 5-year manufacturer's warranty Certi-PUR US certified foam Made in USA of U.S. and imported materials Buying Guide