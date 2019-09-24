Butter London

Trout Pout Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Butter London

Trout Pout Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer Dress your nails in a vibrant butter LONDON bright coral crème nail lacquer that’s equally as cheeky, as it is sophisticated. Expect a high-shine glossy finish with full coverage. This perfectly coral luxury nail polish glides on effortlessly, thanks to the unique curved brush for easy application and our Patent Shine 10X formula with good-for-you 8 Free ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails. The patented Shock Resisting Polymer Technology delivers gel-like cushion and long-lasting shine for polished-looking nails with up to 10 days of wear. After all, nothing improves your mood more than a fresh manicure. • Up to 10 day wear• Chip resistant – Shock Resistant Polymer Technology (Unique polymers that bind together to create elastic characteristics for long wear and chip resistance)• Dense Curved Brush Applicator (Hugs the nails for flawless application)• Gel-like cushion finish & shine – Radiant Curing (Hardens and dries with natural light)• Fade-resistant – UV Absorbers and Brightens – Diamond Powder• Protect, Smooth and Strengthen – Bamboo Extract (Helps promote stronger nails and prevent breakage and peeling for healthier-looking nails)• Gluten free, vegan and cruelty-free• 8 Free: butter LONDON does not add Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP, Toluen, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, or TPHP to any of its nail product formulas 1 Review Write a review Read More $18.00Qty: