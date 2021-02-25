Big Bud Press

Trousers – Mustard Yellow

$85.00

Pleated trousers-- Lightweight and looser fitting for the ultimate warm-weather pant! Your butt is gonna love these. Made from super soft custom-dyed lightweight twill. Double-pleated. Big front pockets. Extreeeeemely comfortable! Unisex Sizing. Each size can accommodate a range of body types so please consult our size chart before ordering or email us with any sizing questions you may have! If you're between sizes, we recommend sizing up! Designed to accommodate a wide range of hips. If you have narrower hips the pleats and lightweight fabric will drape nicely. Features: -100% Ultra Soft, Durable Cotton Twill -YKK Zipper -Preshrunk -Unisex Sizing -Gold Sun Baby Logo Button Enclosure -Double Pleated -Large Front Pockets -Elastic Waist In Back -Garment Dyed Designed, cut, sewn, and garment dyed in Los Angeles on USA made, NAFTA certified fabric. Dyed with non-toxic and low impact dyes. Allison is wearing S Morgan is wearing 2XL Size Chart Model Size Guide