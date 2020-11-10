Acropass

Trouble Cure

This two-step acne treatment is made to tackle deep, hard-to-reach hormonal acne and cystic acne that many typical hydrocolloid pimple patches can't treat as effectively. First, use the pad (soaked in salicylic acid and tea tree leaf oil) to sanitize and cleanse the area affected with acne that you wish to treat. Then, apply the targeted pimple patch to the blemish. This unique acne patch uses innovative microneedle technology to deeply infuse the skin with potent acne-fighting ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and oligopeptide-76 to penetrate and dissolve down into the blemish and fight bacteria and inflammation faster than other standard pimple patches. Each microneedle extremely thin, about 1/3 the width of a hair, so while you'll feel a slight sting upon application, the overall experience is painless. Wear overnight for best results. After use, you'll see a flatter, less inflamed area.