Farm Rio

Tropical Tiles Maxi Dress

$245.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

Get the best of sunny seasons with your new fave: the Tropical Tiles Maxi Dress is an effortless option to love (and wear!) forever. It has an easy fit, adjustable straps and a skirt that gives you some movement. The print is something else to hold on to! Matches your bold sandals, accessories and happy mood :)