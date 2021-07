Farm Rio

Tropical Sunset Hat

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

Happiness is right in your head: the Tropical Sunset Hat has a wide, slouchy brim to protect you and add a charming accent to your sunshine-ready looks at the same time. It’s finished with self-tie straps to adjust around your face. • Extra-wide brimmed bucket hat • Slouchy brim • Seam detailing • Self-tie straps