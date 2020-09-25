Opalhouse

Tropical Peel & Stick Wallpaper

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The Tropical Palm Green peel-and-stick removable wall and surface covering in a moss green and white colorway is easy to apply, reposition, and remove. Simply peel and stick onto recommended surfaces. These prints and patterns are perfect for small projects; add new style to a door, furniture, or accent piece. It is not recommended to apply product to flat paints, textured surfaces, or surfaces in poor condition as product will not stick or damage could occur upon removal. Roll size is 20.5 inches wide by 198 inches long covering 27.5 square feet. Made in the U.S.A. Pattern repeat: 20.5 inches x 20 inches.