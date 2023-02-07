The Mane Choice

Tropical Moringa Sweet Oil & Honey Endless Moisture Rinse Out Or Leave-in Conditioner

$13.99 $11.49

Deep Hydrating Conditioner: Rinse it out or leave it in; This conditioner detangles, softens, and delivers lasting moisture, helping to improve manageability for tangled, dry, thirsty hair Nourishing Formula: Infused with Biotin and Moringa Seed Oil, this conditioner leaves hair feeling hydrated and nourished, softening and loosening tangles and fighting dryness and frizz Restore and Nourish: Our products are formulated to hydrate, strengthen and revitalize hair and scalp and reduce frizz and breakage, including shampoos and conditioners, detanglers, leave-ins, masks, serums, treatments, oils and more Premium Ingredients: We promise to give back to our community while delivering premium products not tested on animals, and formulas free from Mineral Oil, Petrolatum, Parabens, Sulfates, and Formaldehydes Nourish Your Hair and Scalp: Formulated for the multicultural consumer and their diverse curl patterns, our products are infused with essential nutrients such as biotin, vitamins A, B, C and E, and much more Tropical moringa sweet oil & honey rinse out or leave in conditioner, 8 Fl Oz