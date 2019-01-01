The Mane Choice

Tropical Moringa Shampoo

$19.98

Tropical Moringa Sweet Oil &- Honey Endless Moisture Collection is a major key to maximizing moisture retention. Our advanced moisturizing blend is infused with essential vitamins and Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, which is derived from The Moringa Tree, also known as the ?healing? tree, that deeply penetrate the hair shaft to infuse it with vital moisture and nutrients. Power packed to improve shine, strength, and manageability. Tropical Moringa Sweet Oil &- Honey Endless Moisture Shampoo: ultra-moisturizing formula cleanses without stripping. restores &- locks in longer lasting moisture. helps to strengthen, nourish, &- protect. smooths frizz &- adds softness. helps to reduce breakage &- minimize shedding. Directions: Wet hair thoroughly with warm water, squeeze a small amount into palm of hand and massage through hair and scalp. Rinse with cool water. Repeat if necessary. For best results, follow up with Tropical Moringa Sweet Oil &- Honey Endless Moisture Rinse Out Or Leave-In Conditioner OR Mask. INGREDIENTS Water (Aqua), Cocamidopropyl Betaine (Derived From Coconut Oil), Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate (Derived From Coconut Oil), Cetrimonium Chloride, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Annatto (CI 75120), Apium Graveolens (Celery) Seed Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Asparagus Racemosus Root Extract, Beta-Carotene (CI 40800), Biotin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf (Green Tea) Extract, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D), Citric Acid, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Equisetum Arvense (Horsetail) Extract, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, Panthenol, Retinyl Palmitate (Vitamin A), Serenoa Serrulata (Saw Palmetto) Fruit Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Urtica Dioica (N