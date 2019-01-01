The Mane Choice

Tropical Moringa Rinse Out Or Leave-in Conditioner

$17.00

Buy Now Review It

8 ounces Tropical Moringa Sweet Oil &- Honey Endless Moisture Collection is a major key to maximizing moisture retention. Our advanced moisturizing blend is infused with essential vitamins and Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, which is derived from The Moringa Tree, also known as the ?healing? tree, that deeply penetrate the hair shaft to infuse it with vital moisture and nutrients. Power packed to improve shine, strength, and manageability. Tropical Moringa Sweet Oil &- Honey Endless Moisture Rinse Out Or Leave-In Conditioner nourishes &- moisturizes dry, brittle hair. locks in lasting moisture &- essential nutrients. smooths frizz, softens &- nourishes. helps to strengthen &- protect. adds softness &- improves hair?s condition. helps to reduce breakage &- minimize shedding. Directions: After shampooing with Tropical Moringa Sweet Oil &- Honey Endless Moisture Shampoo, work thoroughly into wet hair. Massage gently into your hair, especially the ends. Leave in for 3-5 minutes, then rinse with cool water OR leave-in entirely! Ingredients Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Behentrimonium Methosulfate (Derived From Rapeseed Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol (Vegetable Source), Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Annatto (CI 75120), Apium Graveolens (Celery) Seed Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Asparagus Racemosus Root Extract, Beta-Carotene (CI 40800), Biotin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf (Green Tea) Extract, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D), Citric Acid, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Equisetum Arvense (Horsetail) Extract, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, Panthenol, Retinyl Palmitate (Vitamin A), Serenoa Serrulata (Saw Palmetto) Fruit Oil, Sodium PCA (Amino Acid Derivative), Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Urti