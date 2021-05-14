ALEXIS x Target

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'9" Short-sleeve midi dress adds sophisticated style to your dress wardrobe Stretch poplin construction with orange and blue tropical leaf print for a bold look Button-front placket makes for a chic and polished silhouette Pleated skirt brings extra sleek shaping and definition Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 97% Cotton, 3% Spandex Garment Length: Midi Fit: Casual Fit Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Front Button Neckline: Collared Total Garment Length: 48 Inches Pockets: Side Inner Pocket Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899071 UPC: 191904291400 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-1732 Origin: Imported Description Maintaining your classically chic style while adding a touch of vacay vibes comes easy with the Tropical Leaf Short-Sleeve Shirtdress from ALEXIS for Target. A button placket at the bodice continues all the way down the silhouette of this collared shirtdress for elegant flair, and it gets lovely definition and shaping from a voluminous A-line silhouette accented with pleats. The relaxed fit ends in a midi length for a graceful design that's given plenty of statement style from an allover botanical print in blue against an orange backdrop. Envisioning a world of endless romance, Alexis Barbara Isaias aims to infuse all of her ALEXIS designs with femininity, sophistication and timeless elegance. Alexis’ Cuban roots and world travels bring striking prints, alluring colors and dreamy silhouettes to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.