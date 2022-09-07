Durex

Tropical Flavors Condoms (12 Count)

$11.76

Buy Now Review It

At Adam & Eve

Tropical Fruity Flavors Make You Taste So Good! From Durex, the world’s #1 condom brand! Give your next hot & steamy sex session mouth-watering flavor! Durex Tropical Flavors Latex Condoms come in a variety of fruity flavors like orange, banana, and strawberry – for the ultimate in lip-smacking taste and protection. Tropical fruit flavored condoms Adds flavorful fun and protection to all your sexy adventures Made from ultra fine latex for a great natural feel Helps prevent pregnancy and protects against STIs 100% electronically tested Each Tropical Flavors Condom is lubricated and made from ultra fine latex rubber for that barely-there natural feel. And Durex boasts that they’re 5x tested for durability and reliability, so you can enjoy the peace of mind that comes from trusted protection along with unbeatable sensation.