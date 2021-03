Tropic Isle Living

Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Glass Bottle (8 Ounce)

$12.64

Buy Now Review It

Strengthens hair follicles for strong, healthy, beautiful hair Adds sheen and luster to your hair with its natural reflective and moisturizing capabilities. Creates a protective coating on the skin to seal in moisture. Heals and repairs scar tissue. Supports nail growth by protecting the nail bed with antifungal properties.