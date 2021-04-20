Tronco

20oz Glass Tumbler Glass Silicone Protective Sleeve Bamboo Lid

If your glass water bottle breaks within the first year of purchase, we will ship you a replacement for free including the shipping cost. Odor-free, stain-free, clean tasting, 100% Borosilicate Glass with real bamboo friction-fit lid. Colorful silicone sleeves prove a non-slip grip and it will help kids and guests easily to identify their own glasses .Protective silicone sleeves make the glass perfect for outdoor use as it will not sweat in warm weather. Tronco glass water bottle can be used to fill many kinds of liquids, such as cold / hot water, milk and beverages etc. All parts are BPA/BPS free and top-rack dishwasher safe. Do not microwave. Do not freeze. The Tronco glass water bottle is the healthy way to stay hydrated everywhere. Made from high quality, shatter-resistant glass, with an easy grip protective sleeve and safe Polypropylene lid, it’s perfectly designed to fit into your bag, your cup holder, and your life. Beautifully designed and artfully crafted for BPA free hydration on the go, the Tronco glass water bottle is lightweight and durable, holds 20 oz. and features a soft silicone sleeve that won’t peel, fade or melt in the dishwasher. It’s made to be sustainable from the top down! The silicone flip top seals when plugged but is not upside-down, bottom-of-the-bag leakproof and made from a renewable resource that’s naturally devoid of BPA phthalates and other chemical contaminants. The smooth, wide mouth design delivers a comfortable drinking experience for adults and children alike. MATERIALS BOTTLE: BPA-free, 100% glass SLEEVE: Soft chemically inert, non-toxic silicone LID: Bamboo Lid DIMENSIONS & CAPACITY VOLUME: 20 oz WIDTH2.6 inches Fits in most standard drink holders CARE: Hand-wash with warm, soapy water or wash on the top-rack of your dishwasher. Do not remove the sleeve. Store with the cap off. Cap: Hand-wash only. Do not place in the dishwasher.