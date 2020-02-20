Lotus

Trolley Bags (set Of 4)

✅ HEAVY-DUTY, HIGH CAPACITY REUSABLE GROCERY BAGS - Our patented design is made with 120 gsm fabric that is double stitched for strength, that has been tested to hold over 50 pounds in each bag, and has a mesh bottom that ensures spills don't pool in the bottom of the bag. This set is designed to fit average-sized shopping cart or trolley including at Kroger, Vons, Ralphs, Publix, Walmart & Whole Foods. ✅ECO-FRIENDLY, FUNCTIONAL DESIGN - With removable rods, an insulated grocery bag, and inserts for eggs and a wine holder, these reusable grocery bags are the thing you need to go to the grocery store. If you are looking for COSTCO, SAMS, TARGET or ALDI check out our Club Cart Version for the perfect fit. 🍃MULTI-PURPOSE BAG - These bags, including our insulated cooler bag, are not just for grocery shopping. Each bag is detachable and the poles are removable so you can use them at the beach, for road trips, picnics and more. Don’t settle for knockoffs that don't have our patented removable rod design. You'll never run out of uses for your reusable trolley bags. ON SALE NOW. Buy while quantities last. 🍃LIGHTWEIGHT, COMPACT AND FOLDABLE - Our shopping cart bags have long handles that you can carry on your shoulder, have a wide opening to make them easy to use and designed to fold for easy storage with an included strap that will keep them neat. They are machine washable and meant to be used hundreds of times. 💜A U.S. BASED FAMILY COMPANY 💜- By purchasing from us, you will be supporting a small Californian family-owned business. We offer a 100% MONEY-BACK GURANTEE. This is A GREAT GIFT for your mom, wife or anyone in your family. And we are a “1% For The Planet” member so you will be supporting a great charity with your purchase.