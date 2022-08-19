FP Beach | Free People

Trixie Sweater Maxi

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 63109342; Color Code: 021 Sultry in a sweater-knit, these perfect maxi from our FP Beach collection is featured in a longline, slim silhouette with wide V-neckline and exaggerated slim hem design. Seamed bust design Ribbed fabrication Stretch fit FP Beach Effortless seaside designs for a laidback, throw-on-and-go approach to dressing. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Separate Import Measurements for size small Sleeve length: 24.25 in Length: 53.5 in Bust: 27 in