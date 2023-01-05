Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Avène
Trixera Nutrition Nutri-fluid Balm
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Mother Flower
Combo Lipbalm + Sunscreen
BUY
$13.00
Mother Flower
Lumene
Glow Boost Essence
BUY
$28.79
$35.99
Lumene
Farmacy
10% Waterless Vitamin C Serum
BUY
$50.00
Sephora
Zo Skin Health
Zo Skin Health 10% Vitamin C Self-activating
BUY
$44.00
Zo Skin Health
More from Avène
Avène
Sunscreen Lotion Face & Body Spf 50+
BUY
$31.99
Priceline
Avène
Very High Protection Cream Spf50+ Face Sun Cream
BUY
£19.15
Boots
Avène
Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream
BUY
£19.15
Boots
Avène
A-oxitive Day Smoothing Water-cream
BUY
$40.85
Amazon
More from Skin Care
Mother Flower
Combo Lipbalm + Sunscreen
BUY
$13.00
Mother Flower
Lumene
Glow Boost Essence
BUY
$28.79
$35.99
Lumene
Farmacy
10% Waterless Vitamin C Serum
BUY
$50.00
Sephora
Zo Skin Health
Zo Skin Health 10% Vitamin C Self-activating
BUY
$44.00
Zo Skin Health
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted