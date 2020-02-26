Nalgene

Tritan Wide Mouth Bpa-free Water Bottle

$10.44

Buy Now Review It

BPA free, made using the finest plastics and metals Great for use in both outdoor and indoor activities Great look and innovative carrying solutions for your liquids Large opening on wide-mouth bottle easily accommodates ice cubes, fits more water purifiers and filters, and makes hand-washing a breeze. Attached Loop-top never gets lost and screws on and off easily. Printed graduations let you keep track of your hydration. Made from Eastman Tritan copolyester that is manufactured without BPA. Resistant to staining and retaining odor.