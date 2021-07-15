Williams-Sonoma

Graceful dinnerware with a great story, this collection is inspired by Trisha Yearwood's mother, Gwendolyn. When the country music star was a child, her mom was a teacher who moonlighted as a wedding planner and cake decorator. Gwendolyn sketched intricate icing designs for the cakes she created. After she passed, Trisha and her sister found their mother's drawings. We used those original images to create the unique elements of this special dinnerware collection. Made of embossed glazed stoneware with a hand-painted patina, this platter is stamped with a copy of Gwendolyn's signature.