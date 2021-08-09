Telfar

Triple V-neck Jersey – Liberia White

$190.00

Triple soccer jersey in piped dazzle and striped ribbing, featuring embroidered TELFAR PERFORMANCE and AFRICA logos. Available in XS-2XL sizes. See the size chart below to find your size. XS S M L XL 2XL Front Body Length 26 1/4" 27 1/4" 28 1/4" 29 1/4" 30 1/4" 31 1/4" Back Body Length 28 1/2" 29 1/2" 30 1/2" 31 1/2" 32 1/2" 33 1/2" Chest 19" (38) 21" (42) 23" (46) 25" (50) 27" (54) 29" (58) Bottom Opening 23 3/4" (47 1/2) 25 3/4" (51 1/2") 27 3/4" (55 1/2) 29 3/4" (59 1/2) 31 3/4" (63 1/2) 33 3/4" (67 1/2) *If you are between sizes we recommend choosing the larger size. Materials: 100% Polyester