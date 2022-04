The Clear Cut

Triple Threat Trillion Ring

$1195.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Clear Cut

- Solid 14k white, yellow, or rose gold - Featuring a natural G-H color, SI clarity 0.12ct trillion, and 0.0065ct round diamonds - Total carat weight based on size 6: 0.31ctw* -*Total carat weight will vary based on finger size - 1.5mm width