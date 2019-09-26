Joulli

Triple Stripes White Knee High Tube Socks

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

FEATURES: 1.the Knee High Socks has a soft touch and excellent elasticity using high-quality cotton and spandex, it has an excellent durability, wearability, and comfortableness. 2. You can wear these over calf socks on the field, cooperate with your team member privity, give play to your most strong points . NOTICE: Washing method: hand wash only and air dry. ABOUT Joulli: Joulli committed to providing women with comfortable and inexpensive tights ,stockings, socks, etc. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Joulli will always stick to provides top quality products and reasonable price and excellent customer service. If you have any concern, please don't hesitate to contact us anytime. If you don't like our products, please contact us for a full refund or a free replacement.