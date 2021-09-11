Anthropologie

Triple Seam Shoulder Bag

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Color: BROWN Size One Size Qty 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Due to the impact of COVID-19, we are experiencing significant supply chain delays. This item is on backorder and is expected to ship on Sat, September 18, however, please note that this could change. We apologize for any disappointment or inconvenience. Free Shipping on Orders $50+ Due to the impact of COVID-19, we are experiencing significant supply chain delays. This item is on backorder and is expected to ship on Sat, September 18, however, please note that this could change. We apologize for any disappointment or inconvenience. Selected quantity unavailable for pickup at this store. Plaza El Segundo - Opening September 29th Style No. 64578578; Color Code: 020 Carry on without a care with this soft crossbody bag. Featuring two interchangeable straps, its slouchy silhouette offers versatility to everyday looks. Polyurethane; polyester lining One inner zip, two inner slip pockets Two interchangeable and removable straps Zip closure Imported Dimensions 12"H, 14.5"W, 5"D 11" handle drop 26-34" strap drop