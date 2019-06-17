Balenciaga

Triple S Sneakers

Revered by industry insiders and sneakerheads alike, Balenciaga's chunky Triple S sneakers perfectly capture the street-style look of the moment. This iteration comes in suede, mesh, and leather paneling in shades of off-white and beige. The name refers to the pair's three soles that have been molded together for chunky elevation. The toe is embroidered with the size of the shoe, while the side has the brand name embroidered for recognition. Show yours off with cropped denim.