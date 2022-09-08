United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
ASOS LUXE
Triple Ruffle Bardot Structured Satin Mini Dress
$100.00
At ASOS
Product Code 109169127 Brand Get ready to send those ‘What you wearing?’ texts, because ASOS LUXE is serving elevated looks that'll dominate your IG feed and beyond. Make high-key sets the first stop on your BNO agenda, or turn up and stand out in ultra-glam dresses and statement outerwear. Brunch-to-bar on the cards? With embellished denim and close-cut tailoring, our ASOS LUXE daywear range is out there doing the most.