Belei

Triple-peptide Eye Cream

$11.97 $8.98

Details: A fragrance-free eye cream formulated to improve the appearance of firmness, fine lines and puffiness around the eye area, absorbs quickly to a matte finish What it Does: Tri peptide blend supports firmness, while hyaluronic acid helps smooth lines and caffeine reduces puffiness. Created for all skin types, including sensitive skin Application: Designed for daily use. Dot gently under eyes and surrounding area, morning and night. Use alone or under makeup Good to Know: A little goes a long way, use your ring finger to gently tap eye cream until fully absorbed, and no visible product remains Dermatologist tested. Formula not tested on animals Formulated without parabens, fragrances, sulfates, phthalates Made in the U.S.A from U.S. and imported ingredients Care for the delicate skin around your eyes with this tri-peptide blend. Hyaluronic acid, caffeine and aloe vera help minimize the appearance of fine lines, puffiness and dark circles. Formulated for all skin types, including sensitive skin. A little goes a long way with our eye cream. Use your ring finger to gently tap a small amount under and around the eye area until fully absorbed, and no visible product remains. Once absorbed, this product has a matte, non-greasy finish that works well under makeup.