Belei

Triple-peptide Eye Cream

$22.00
At Amazon
Care for the delicate skin around your eyes with this tri-peptide blend. Hyaluronic acid, caffeine and aloe vera help minimize the appearance of fine lines, puffiness and dark circles. Formulated for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Every Belei Product, Reviewed By Our Editors
by Karina Hoshikawa
Amazon Just Launched Its First Skin-Care Line
by Megan Decker