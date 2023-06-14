Awed Inspired

The Story The waxing, full and waning moons of the Triple Moon represent divine feminine power in all of its aspects - intuition, creativity, wisdom & mystery. It also symbolizes the three life stages of a woman: - Waxing Crescent Moon (the Maiden): Purity, youth, beginnings, excitement, enchantment, expansion - Full Moon (the Mother): Fulfillment, potency, compassion, giving, nurturing, protection, power - Waning Moon (the Crone): Maturity, wisdom, experience, understanding, completion, rebirth