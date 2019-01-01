Neutrogena

Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask Moisturizer

$9.48

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Rehabilitate and restore your hair with Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask. Specially formulated for extra-dry or over-processed hair, this intensive hair mask turns dry, dull hair into soft, lustrous, and shining locks in minutes. Three naturally-derived extracts in this deep conditioning hair treatment penetrate and help moisturize each layer of the hair strand. Olive penetrates to the center, meadowfoam seed binds moisture to the middle, and sweet almond wraps the surface. It's designed to rescue even the most dehydrated hair strands with just a small amount needed with once-a-week use. Apply the hydrating hair mask to wet hair after shampooing and leave on for 3 to 5 minutes for best results.