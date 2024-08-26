Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Madewell
Triple Metal Keeper Belt
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Need a few alternatives?
MUYE
Moon Star Metal Waist Chain
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Zara
Contrast Leather Belt
BUY
£17.99
£29.99
Zara
Sandro
Byzance Embellished Chain Belt
BUY
£99.00
Selfridges
Rokh x H&M
Leather Double Waist Belt
BUY
$149.00
H&M
More from Madewell
Madewell
Triple Metal Keeper Belt
BUY
$68.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Essential Curve Shoulder Bag
BUY
$198.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Dimes Kitten-heel Boot
BUY
$198.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Essential Bucket Tote
BUY
$178.00
Madewell
More from Belts
Mango
Oval Buckle Belt
BUY
£15.99
Mango
FP Collection
Laurel Hip Belt
BUY
£88.00
Free People
MUYE
Moon Star Metal Waist Chain
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Abercrombie and Fitch
Oval Buckle Belt
BUY
$40.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted