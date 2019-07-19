Triple Eight

Triple Eight Gotham Mips Skate Helmet

£46.26

Taking skate style to a whole new level. Turn heads with our urban styled, Dual Certified Gotham helmet. It features the patented Cone Head EPS liner, Triple Eight logo vents and a subtle brim. No other helmet comes close to the comfort, safety and good looks of the Gotham. Dual Certified: Complies with ASTM Skate and U.S. CPSC Bike safety standards ABS Outer Shell with patented Cone Head EPS liner technology providing a lighter helmet with greater energy displacement on impact • Complete with our renowned Sweatsaver Fit Pads for added comfort • Adjustable Fit Dial System, with reflective dial, to create a custom fit • Grooved EPS for excellent air flow • Includes 2 sets of fit pads to customize fit Sizing: To ensure a perfect fit, measure the circumference of your head starting in the middle of your forehead and match it with the sizes below: XS/S 18.9 - 21.3 in (48 - 54 cm) S/M 21.7 - 22.8 in (55 - 58 cm) L/XL 23.2 - 24 in (59 - 61 cm) Certification: U.S. CPSC Bike ASTM F-1492 Skate