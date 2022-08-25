Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Living Proof
Triple Bond Complex Hair Strengthener
£42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
Aussie
Miracle Leave In Conditioning Hair Spray
BUY
£4.69
Boots
Noughty
Intensive Care Leave-in Conditioner
BUY
£6.99
Superdrug
Gisou
Honey Infused Leave-in Conditioner
BUY
£26.00
Cult Beauty
Living Proof
Triple Bond Complex Hair Strengthener
BUY
£42.00
Selfridges
More from Living Proof
Living Proof
Phd Triple Detox Shampoo
BUY
£25.00
Space NK
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo (7.3 Oz.)
BUY
$32.80
$41.00
DermStore
Living Proof
Living Proofflex Hairspray
BUY
$27.00
Ulta
Living Proof
Colour Care Shampoo
BUY
£24.00
Cult Beauty
More from Hair Care
Aussie
Miracle Leave In Conditioning Hair Spray
BUY
£4.69
Boots
Noughty
Intensive Care Leave-in Conditioner
BUY
£6.99
Superdrug
Gisou
Honey Infused Leave-in Conditioner
BUY
£26.00
Cult Beauty
Living Proof
Triple Bond Complex Hair Strengthener
BUY
£42.00
Selfridges
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted