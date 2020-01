January Labs

Triple Active Reclaiming Serum

$86.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

A nightly retinol serum that combines Retistar® retinol with the powerful benefits of Niacinamide and Vitamin C in a state-of-the-art stabilized formula. Specially formulated to address signs of aging such as elasticity, fine lines, skin tone and texture, as well as help manage persistent skin irritations to reveal healthy, glowing skin.