Triora Baroque White Pearl & Gold Vermeil Drop Earrings

£95.00

In India it is believed that Pearls give the wearer peace of mind whilst also strengthening the body and soul. They also do wonders for the complexion - making pearls our number one choice for those tired days when you need all the help you can get! These wonderful baroque pearl drop earrings are fabulous. Each pair is unique and you will find them so useful. Very pretty and will go with everything - smart or casual. They are an essential jewellery box item that you will wear time and time again. Weight: 4.6g, Fitting: Hook, Pearl: 10mm approx, Each pair is unique in size and shape.